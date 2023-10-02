Freshman Democrat Hits Matt Gaetz With A Hard Truth About His McCarthy Antics

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) had blunt advice for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) about his plot to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

Gaetz said Sunday he would move forward and file a motion to vacate, forcing a vote to end McCarthy’s speakership, after the Republican leader defied his demands and worked with Democrats over the weekend to pass a temporary measure to keep the government funded.

“He likes the attention,” Crockett said, pointing to media coverage of Gaetz’s repeated threats to oust McCarthy.

“My deal is this: If you’re gonna do it, do it. but he loses all of his leverage,” Crockett said of Gaetz. “At the end of the day, there’s no one else that has the votes. So, if you can find somebody, great, but it’s not going to be somebody further to the right and, honestly, it’s probably not going to be anybody to the left of them either.”

“At the end of the day, for me and my vote right now, I’m looking at the soon-to-be Speaker of the House, and that is [Hakeem] Jeffries,” she added of the current House minority leader.

Crockett was one of two Democrats who went viral last week for expertly ridiculing Republicans’ evidence-free impeachment inquiry proceedings against President Joe Biden.

Watch her commentary below on MSNBC.

