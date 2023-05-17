Freshman Democrat Hits Republicans With 2 Painful Truths In House Hearing On Crime

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) on Tuesday issued some embarrassing reminders to Republicans during their House Oversight Committee hearing on crime in Washington.

“I’m so excited that my colleagues across the aisle care about sexual abuse considering that the frontrunner right now for the presidency has just been found liable of sexual abuse,” said Crockett, in an apparent response to election denier Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s (R-Fla.) comments about rising cases.

A Manhattan jury earlier this month found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit against him. Carroll alleged Trump in the 1990s raped her in a department store dressing room.

“So, I’m excited because this may mean that, finally, some folk will back off from supporting him because we don’t support sexual abusers in this chamber,” Crockett added. “So, I’m happy about this.”

Crockett: I am so excited that my colleagues across the aisle care about sexual abuse considering the front runner has just been found liable for sexual abuse.. pic.twitter.com/fPQsjbvHdy — Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023

Crockett also appeared to swipe at Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) and Republicans’ continued defense of the serial liar congressman, who earlier this month was charged on 13 federal counts including allegations he pocketed campaign donations and unlawfully received unemployment benefits. Santos has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

“My Republican colleagues want to talk about keeping the streets of DC crime-free” but they “can’t even keep the halls of Congress crime-free,” said Crockett, who has co-sponsored a bill to expel Santos from Congress.

Crockett: My Republican colleagues want to talk about keeping DC streets crime free. They can’t even keep the halls of Congress crime free.. My freshman colleague has just been indicted on 13 counts… pic.twitter.com/9E3UrkZMwd — Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023

“My freshman colleague has just been indicted on 13 felony counts. But have they exhibited any courage to say, ‘You know what, we will not allow this in our body. We will disallow this in our body. We will make sure that we expel this individual?’” she asked.

Story continues

“They have not,” Crockett answered her own question. “So, what I don’t want to hear is that they care about crime because if they did they would start by cleaning up our own house and mind our own business instead of coming after D.C.”

Watch from the 2:03 mark below:

Related...