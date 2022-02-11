Freshman fatally shot walking home from Chicago school, two teen suspects arrested

A freshman was on his way home after a day of classes at the Chicago Military Academy when another teen leapt out of an SUV and unleashed a hail of bullets.

Michael Brown was shot at least 10 times, including once in the head. The 14-year-old victim was rushed to to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to ABC 7.

Authorities arrested a pair of suspects, ages 15 and 16, during a traffic stop about a half hour later. The older teen had been wearing an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet from a previous case, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, though he did not provide further details.

Neither of the suspects have been identified because they are minors.

Just prior to the shooting on Tuesday, authorities believe the pair of teens called for a Lyft and then highjacked the vehicle at gunpoint. They then drove the SUV to site of the shooting.

Authorities are working uncover any relationship between the suspects and a motive in the shooting remained unclear on Friday.

“Obviously it’s clear it was targeted,” Supt. Brown.

The 16-year-old suspect is expected to be charged as an adult. He’s facing counts of first-degree murder and a felony charge of vehicular hijacking, aggravated with a firearm.

The 15-year-old suspect is expected to be charged with possessing a stolen vehicle.

“No family, no block, no community in the city of Chicago should have to endure the looming threat of guns and gangs,” Brown said. “We want to see bright futures for all of our children. We need everyone’s help. It takes all of us.”