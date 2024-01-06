Freshman Madison Booker's double-double leads No. 10 Texas women over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Freshman Madison Booker had 15 points and a season-high 12 rebounds and she shook off a scary fall late to lead No. 10 Texas to a 70-49 win over No. 24 West Virginia on Saturday.

West Virginia entered the game third nationally with 25 forced turnovers per game. But Texas (15-1, 2-1 Big 12) fought through West Virginia’s full-court press for easy early layups and never trailed.

The Mountaineers (13-1, 2-1) couldn’t recover from a poor beginning and saw the second-best start in school history snapped. West Virginia opened the game 2 of 12 from the floor and fell behind 23-11.

Booker, a freshman, scored eight points in the second quarter and the Longhorns' lead grew steadily the rest of the game.

Shaylee Gonzales added 15 points for Texas and Aaliyah Moore scored 12. Leading scorer Taylor Jones returned after missing four games with a hip injury. She finished with eight points in 21 minures off the bench.

JJ Quinerly led West Virginia (13-1, 2-1) with 22 points and Jordan Harrison added 10. Hounded by Booker, Quinerly made 6 of 20 field goals, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range.

Booker is averaging 18.5 points in four games since moving from her regular forward position to point guard after teammate Rori Harmon was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Booker and West Virginia's Tirzah Moore landed hard on their backs battling for a loose ball late in the third quarter. Moore left the game while Booker stayed in to make two free throws, then rubbed her lower back near the Texas bench after the quarter ended. She remained in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns committed a season-high 24 turnovers, but that didn’t matter. The taller Longhorns held a 47-24 rebounding advantage and the Big 12’s second-worst free-throw shooting team made 17 of 19.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers shot 16 of 60 (27%) from the floor and were held to their lowest scoring output of the season.

UP NEXT

Texas returns home to face No. 23 TCU on Wednesday.

West Virginia plays Wednesday at Iowa State.

___

___

