Freshman QB Emory Williams leads Miami to double-OT victory over Clemson in first start

As if making his first collegiate start as a true freshman quarterback wasn’t dramatic enough for Miami Hurricane Emory Williams, winning the game in double overtime made it unforgettable.

With injured veteran starter Tyler Van Dyke unable to play, Williams did just enough, especially in the second half, to lead the University of Miami to a 28-20 win. It was UM’s first overtime win since its four-overtime victory last year at Virginia.

Williams was 24 of 33 for 151 yards and one touchdown, with one interception. He was 14 of 17 for 120 yards in the second half.

After rushing on 12 of 15 plays midway through the fourth quarter to narrow Clemson’s lead to 17-14 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Colbie Young , the Hurricanes drove 43 yards on their next series to send the game into overtime with Andy Borregales’ 38-yard field goal that made it 17-17 with 1:52 left in regulation.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The teams exchanged 31-yard (Clemson) and 35-yard (Miami) field goals in their first overtime possessions, before the Hurricanes got the winning touchown on a 3-yard run by Ajay Allen, followed by his two-point conversion run.

The Canes then stopped Clemson in its final overtime possession when linebacker Corey Flagg stopped quarterback Cade Klubnik short of the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

UM snapped its two-game losing streak to rise to 5-2 overall and 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, giving coach Mario Cristobal his first ACC win at home since he took over.

Clemson fell to 4-3 and 2-3.

Brashard Smith led Miami with 87 rushing yards on four carries, including an 80-yard run that turned into a touchdown after Smith fumbled and Jacolby George recovered in the end zone. Smith also had five catches for 36 yards.

Colbie Young added six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Allen had 16 carries for 54 yards and the game-winning touchdown, which was followed by his two-point conversion

And UM freshman defensive end Rueben Bain was smothering, with eight tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

At the half, UM had amassed just 139 yards. Williams was 10 of 16 (63 percent) at that point for 31 yards, with an interception and only two passes for double-digit yardage — his longest a 12-yard swing pass to Brashard Smith on UM’s first play from scrimmage. He averaged 1.9 yards per pass attempt..

The Hurricanes touchdown came after an odd sequence of events late in the first quarter. First, Clemson’s Will Shipley fumbled just before he crossed the goal line. UM safety James Williams forced the fumble and recovered it in the end zone, and the Canes took over at their own 20-yard line. All it took was a handoff to speed demon Brashard Smith, who outsprinted the Clemson defense before he fumbled at the 1-yard line. When the bodies cleared, it was UM receiver Jacolby George with the ball in his hand for the touchdown with 3:53 left in the quarter.

Thus, back-to-back fumbles resulted in Clemson losing what should have been seven points and Miami gaining them.

Clemson’s first-half touchdown, at 8:09 in the second quarter, was on Cade Klubnik’s 32-yard line-drive beauty deep in the end zone to tight end Jake Briningstool to culminate a seven-play, 90-yard drive and make it 7-7.

After a 41-yard field goal by Tiger Jonathan Weitz made it 10-7 Clemson at 8:38 of the third quarter, Briningstool was at it again for a jump-ball touchdown in the left corner of the end, with James Williams defending. Clemson led 17-7 with about two minutes left in the quarter.

By the end of the third quarter, UM had punted on five of its eight drives, with the one interception and a turnover on downs.