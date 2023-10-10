Freshman starting quarterback Keyone Jenkins expected to play when FIU hosts UTEP

FIU football fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Freshman quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who is in concussion protocol after taking a hard hit in last week’s loss, is expected to play on Wednesday when his FIU Panthers host the Texas-El Paso Miners at 7:30. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

“Keyone is doing really well – he has passed every process to this point,” FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said. “He should be back and ready to roll.”

Jenkins’ presence is vital as FIU (3-3 overall, 0-3 Conference USA) gets set for UTEP (1-5, 0-2).

The Panthers, who have lost two straight games and are in last place in the league, are 3-2 all-time versus UTEP, including 2-0 in Miami.

Last year, however, the Miners routed FIU, 40-6, racking up season highs in total yards (525) and first downs (28). FIU was held to 71 yards and five first downs, and the Miners had a 42:00 to 18:00 advantage in time of possession.

The yards allowed were the fewest by a UTEP team since 2014. And the 355 yards rushing were the most by UTEP since 2016.

FIU’s only points came on Alex Nobles’ 84-yard fumble return.

This year, UTEP will enter its rematch with FIU on a four-game losing streak.

However, the Miners, whose only win was against FCS program Incarnate Word, have played a tough schedule. They have lost on the road to a pair of Power Five programs – 21-10 to Arizona and 38-7 Northwestern. Notably, UTEP also lost to C-USA power Jacksonville State, 17-14.

“(UTEP) has a lot of players back from the team that whipped us last year,” MacIntyre said. “They’ve had some bad luck. There have been a couple of games they should have won, including their opener against Jacksonville State. (The Miners) have had quarterback injuries, and that’s had them sputter a bit.”

If healthy, Gavin Hardison is expected to be UTEP’s quarterback on Wednesday. This is his fifth season at UTEP, and he has played in 37 games, completing 53.7 percent of his passes with 40 TD throws and 33 interceptions.

This year, Hardison is completing 56.6 percent, and he has five TD throws and seven interceptions.

But the strength of the Miners team is an offensive line that is regarded as the best in the league. They have paved the way for running backs Deion Hankins (380 yards, 5.2 average) and Torrance Burgess Jr. (366 yards, 5.5 average).

Wide receiver Tyrin Smith, who caught 71 passes for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns last season, transferred to Texas A&M but then quickly returned. Kelly Akharaiyi leads UTEP in reception yards (290, 17.1 average), followed by Jeremiah Ballard (246, 16.4 average) and Smith (191, 10.1).

Defensively, UTEP is led by two senior first-team all-league players: defensive end Praise Amaewhule, who has 34 tackles for losses in 47 career games; and linebacker Tyrice Knight, who leads the Miners this season in tackles (76), stops for losses (8½) and sacks (2½).

THIS AND THAT

▪ The Panthers have struggled in the fourth quarter this year, getting outscored 52-8. MacIntyre said he does not think conditioning is the issue. “We need to play better in the fourth quarter,” he said.

▪ FIU center John Bock II returned in last week’s loss to New Mexico State. However, starting guard Jacob Peace is still out. FIU allowed seven sacks and rushed for just 87 yards and a 3.0 average against the Aggies.

▪ MacIntyre said slot cornerback Jamal Potts, who was beaten last week on a 49-yard touchdown pass over the top, was supposed to have deep help on the play. “It was a coverage bust,” MacIntyre said.