Freshman US Rep. Jamaal Bowman's mother dies of COVID-19

FILE - This June 23, 2020 file photo shows Jamaal Bowman speaking to attendees during his primary-night party. Â (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, FIle)
YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who defeated veteran New York lawmaker Eliot Engel in last year's Democratic primary, announced on Twitter that his mother has died of COVID-19.

“It is with deep sorrow that I share the passing of our mother, Ms. Pauline Bowman,” the congressman said Tuesday. “She battled Covid for many weeks before transitioning on Valentine’s Day.”

Bowman, a 44-year-old former middle school principal, said his mother raised her children “to live our lives with love and joy with and for each other.”

Many elected officials tweeted their condolences.

“You keep her legacy of love and joy alive every single day,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said. “I’m keeping you, your mom, and your entire family in my prayers.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts tweeted: “You are the manifestation of our ancestors’ dreams & your mother’s example, labor & prayers. I missed the blessing of meeting her but feel I’ve come to know her by way of your kind, righteous & brilliant example."

Bowman represents a district that includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester County. He is the first male member of the so-called “squad” of progressive Democrats in Congress.

