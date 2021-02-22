Freshpet: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Benzinga

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $732.68 million. • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $40.61 million. • DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $85.22 million. • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $326.62 million. • Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $5.20 per share on revenue of $35.61 million. • Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.19 million. • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion. • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion. • Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $269.69 million. • GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion. • KBR (NYSE:KBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion. • Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $308.80 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $147.87 million. • GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.61 million. • HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion. • John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $426.26 million. • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $187.76 million. • American Campus (NYSE:ACC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $215.30 million. • Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $152.10 million. • National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $84.22 million. • ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion. • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion. • ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $184.46 million. • Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $699.08 million. • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion. • Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $486.60 million. • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $732.01 million. • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $143.06 million. • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $769.69 million. • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $838.05 million. • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $111.50 million. • Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $56.05 million. • Agora (NASDAQ:API) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $197.93 million. • American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $110.50 million. • Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $29.83 million. • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. • BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $38.60 million. • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $85.41 million. • BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $492.17 million. • Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $179.35 million. • Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $44.91 million. • CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. • CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.96 million. • EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $91.79 million. • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $292.80 million. • Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $115.26 million. • Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $85.53 million. • Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $257.63 million. • Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $145.18 million. • Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $185.99 million. • ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $29.16 million. • Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $157.90 million. • Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $509.88 million. • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $191.73 million. • Realty Income (NYSE:O) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $411.64 million. • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $985.68 million. • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $840.34 million. • PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $102.77 million. • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $93.92 million. • Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $8.78 million. • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $528.96 million. • Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $152.13 million. • Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $215.90 million. • 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $556.17 million. • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion. • Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $106.17 million. • Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $419.66 million. • ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. 