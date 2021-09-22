Freshworks valued at $10.13 billion after raising $1.03 billion in U.S. IPO - source

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York
Echo Wang
·1 min read

By Echo Wang

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Business software firm Freshworks, which counts Accel and Sequoia Capital among its major backers, on Tuesday priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

Freshworks priced 28.5 million shares at $36 per share, the source said, requesting anonymity as the talks are confidential. The IPO valued Freshworks at $10.13 billion.

The company had earlier expected to raise $969 million at the top end of its new price range of $32 to $34 per share, up from $28 to $32 per share previously.

Freshworks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

San Mateo, California-based Freshworks joins a number of big names from the enterprise software business that have taken advantage of red-hot U.S. capital markets over the past 18 months.

Most software IPOs during that period have been well-received by investors who see room for growth in the sector even after the pandemic, as the adoption of hybrid work models by companies across the world drive up demand for enterprise software products.

Founded in Chennai, India, in 2010, Freshworks helps businesses with customer management, with products including a messaging platform, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot for customer support and call-center solutions that offer shorter wait times.

Freshworks shares are scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday under the symbol "FRSH".

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York and Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

    Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The sto

  • ConocoPhillips Bets Big on American Oil Production With $9.5 Billion Deal

    The company’s purchase of Permian Basin assets from Shell means it will overtake all but Exxon in oil and gas output in the contiguous U.S.

  • Oil rises on big decline in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil prices rose around 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 75 cents, or 1.1%, to $71.24 a barrel at 0131 GMT, adding to a 35 cent gain from Tuesday. That was a much bigger decline than the 2.4 million barrel drop in crude inventories which 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average.

  • ESPN ranks Jalen Green, John Wall, and Christian Wood in NBA’s top 100

    Three members of the Rockets (though one isn't expected to play) are part of ESPN's new top 100 players list for the 2021-22 NBA season.

  • China Evergrande unit to make $35.9 million onshore coupon payment on Sept 23

    China Evergrande Group's main unit said on Wednesday that it would make a bond interest payment on Sept. 23, offering some relief to global markets on edge over a possible default by China's No. 2 property developer. In a Shenzhen exchange filing, Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd said the company would make a coupon payment on its Shenzhen-traded 5.8% September 2025 bond on time on Thursday. Evergrande is also due to make an $83.53 million coupon payment on an offshore dollar bond on Thursday.

  • Lithuania says throw away Chinese phones due to censorship concerns

    Lithuania's Defense Ministry recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after a government report found the devices had built-in censorship capabilities. Flagship phones sold in Europe by China's smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp have a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement", Lithuania's state-run cybersecurity body said on Tuesday. The capability in Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone software had been turned off for the "European Union region", but can be turned on remotely at any time, the Defence Ministry's National Cyber Security Centre said in the report.

  • Evergrande Says Reached Deal With Yuan Bondholders on Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s onshore property unit said it reached an agreement with yuan bondholders on an interest payment due Sept. 23, without clarifying the terms. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Lif

  • Here Are the Possible Targets If China Rebukes Australia Over Subs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s new Indo-Pacific security partnership with the U.S. and U.K. that allows it to acquire nuclear-powered submarines drew a swift verbal retort for all three nations from China. But Beijing might have more than just words to come for Canberra.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a

  • SEC Chair Gary Gensler once again cals for crypto regulation

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what how Gensler's comments could impact cryptocurrencies moving forward.&nbsp;

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • This Cathie Wood Stock Looks Unstoppable

    It sometimes pays to follow the portfolio decisions of prominent investors, like this one involving a burgeoning digital-payments business.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Has Gained 38% in the Last Week -- and Is Up Again Today

    After years of preparation, the company is finally close to shipping its first electric vehicles to customers. That's a big deal.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Be

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • 10 Best Bank and Finance Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best bank and finance stocks to buy according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bank and Finance Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli. In an era of soaring market valuations and tech-dominated portfolios, […]

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil