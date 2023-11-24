This Fresno adoption center is holding a holiday promo

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – If you are looking to make an addition to your family this holiday season, this might be just the sign you need.

The Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty for Animals, the CCSPCA is holding a holiday adoption promo.

Organizers say all dogs, cats, and small animal adoptions will be up to 50 percent off starting Black Friday through the end of the year. The discount is determined by the animal’s age, breed, and species.

The promo only applies to CCSPCA’s Mobile Adoption Unit and Adoption Center. The Mobile Adoption Unit will kick off the promotion on Black Friday and Saturday at River Park from midnight to 4 p.m.

CCSPCA’s Adoption Centers will be closed on Black Friday but will reopen on Saturday. It is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.



