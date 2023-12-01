Fresno to apply for California grant to fight homelessness

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The State of California’s Interagency Council on Homelessness will be accepting applications for 300 million dollars in grants that will be available to cities, counties, and continuums of care across the state.

“I think we can all agree that we need to do more to clean up encampments in the state of California,” said California Governor, Gavin Newsom in an online press conference announcing the grant.

The grant money will primarily be used to move people out of encampments near freeways.

Fresno Mayor, Jerry Dyer says that locally, the state funding has helped the city of Fresno combat the homeless issue with creating programs like “Project Off Ramp,” and they plan to apply for another grant this time around.

