Fresno-area law enforcement agencies come together to honor fallen Selma Police officer

Downtown Fresno lit up with a line of flashing lights by emergency vehicles Tuesday night as local law enforcement came together to honor a fallen Selma Police officer.

While the identity of the Selma officer was not publicly known Tuesday, his death while on duty resonated with many other law enforcement agencies.

The Selma officer had been with the department two years.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the Selma Police officer who tragically lost his life in the performance of his duties today,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama wrote and posted on social media. “The Fresno Police Department stands besides our brothers and sisters at the Selma Police Department as they too mourn the loss of one of their own.”

Tuesday night’s procession was led by the Selma Police Department and included units from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno Police, California Highway Patrol, as well as other agencies.

The fallen officer’s body was transported in a white Cadillac hearse, taken from Fresno Community Regional Medical Center to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Earlier in the day, the officer had responded to a call at a Selma residence after a man “who looked suspicious and was unknown to the area” was spotted in front of a house.

Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said the officer was exiting his vehicle to make contact with the suspect when he was shot at several times and struck.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

“We have an individual,” Zanoni said, “with multiple priors for felonies who was out in our community today (and) took the life of a Selma Police officer needlessly.”

A procession lines up outside Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for the Selma police officer who was shot and killed earlier Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2023 in Selma.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who spent 40 years with the Fresno Police, expressed deep sadness about the officer’s death.

“The reality of the dangers of police work has hit so close to home today,” Dyer said in a social media post. “Our hearts are broken for the family of the Selma police officer who was gunned down in the line of duty.

“Today, he gave his life in service to the community. We are so saddened by this tremendous loss.”