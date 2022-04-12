Fresno-area man found with a spiked bat, deputies say. That’s not what got him arrested

A Fresno County man was arrested this week while carrying around a spiked bat and a concealed machete, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The bat looked liked something out of a post-apocalyptic movie, like “Mad Max Fury Road,” according to photos shared by deputies Tuesday on Facebook.

Deputies arrested Gabriel Alexander Ornelas, 29, of Firebaugh after a caller reported him acting suspiciously about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies said.

Ornelas was found carrying the bat with metal nails affixed to it with what appears to be duct tape in an alley off of River Road behind the Iglesias De Christian Church, the sheriff’s office said.

The bat wasn’t what got him arrested though as he also had a concealed 15-inch machete, according to deputies.

Ornelas was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of a concealed weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s held on $10,000 bail, according to jail records.