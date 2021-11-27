Fresno-area man stabbed to death on reservation in Auberry, deputies say

A man was stabbed to death Friday in Auberry on the Big Sandy Rancheria reservation, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A caller reported a disturbance about 5 p.m. near Auberry Mission Road and Rancheria Lane where a man and woman had been stabbed, according to Tony Botti, the spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victims had been stabbed by a man, who has since been arrested. His name has not been released.

The woman made her way to the Mono Wind Casino to seek help, Botti said. She was flown to an area hospital and has since been stabilized, he said.

The man who was stabbed was found dead at the scene of the disturbance, Botti said. His name has not been released.

Few details about what led up to the incident were available, Botti said, but the suspect and the victims all lived on the reservation and knew each other.