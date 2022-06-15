Fresno-area man takes plea deal for assault on Capitol, attorney confirms. What now?

An Oakhurst man has taken a plea deal for his actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and will be sentenced later this year, his attorney confirmed Tuesday.

Ricky Willden was facing eight charges related to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and acts of physical violence in the Capitol building or grounds, according to the the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Willden and Benjamin Martin were two Fresno-area men facing charges related to the assault on the Capitol.

A self-identified Proud Boy, Willden agreed to plead guilty to assaulting an officer, and prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other seven charges. His attorney, Griffin Estes, said Willden is set for a sentencing hearing on Aug. 5.

“Our hope is to show the judge how Mr. Willden’s difficult life experiences led to his conduct on that day, and to obtain the most compassionate sentence we can,” Estes said in an email.

Investigators have said Willden can be seen in surveillance video in a crowd near the east door of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wearing a dark jacket, beanie cap and gloves, and cheering as the doors to the Capitol opened.

Fresno Democrat Rep. Jim Costa, above, clears the row ahead of him while Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado, stoops down as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

About 10 minutes later, Willden can be seen raising his hand and spraying an unknown substance from a green can toward police officers who were standing guard at the east door, investigators said.

New attorney for defendant Benjamin Martin

Martin, a Madera man who also made news as an anti-mask advocate, is awaiting trial and about a week ago was assigned a new attorney, according to court records.

He is charged with suspicion of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in the Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building; obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstructing or impeding an official proceeding.

He’s also facing weapons charges related to guns were found in a Madera home where he was living with his fiance and his two children. He is not allowed to possess any guns as part of his probation for a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

Martin shared videos on Facebook that appear to show him outside and then inside the Capitol. Investigators wrote in court documents that he appears to be holding the door open.

This photo of Benjamin Martin was included in the charging document related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.