Fresno-area Proud Boys member sentenced to two years in prison for Jan. 6 insurrection

An Oakhurst man, a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia..

Court documents revealed Ricky Christopher Willden, 41, was illegally on the Capitol grounds, standing near the East Columbus doors to the Capitol building before raising a small green canister and spraying U.S. Capitol Police officers with a chemical irritant. Willden then threw the canister at the officers.

Willden entered the Capitol building and stayed inside for approximately 18 minutes. He posted to Facebook, “I think they got the message from everyone of all ages,” authorities said.

Willden was arrested June 30, 2021 in Oakhurst. He pleaded guilty on April 7 to assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.

Willden was facing eight charges related to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and acts of physical violence in the Capitol building or grounds, according to the the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said following his prison term, Willden will be placed on three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.