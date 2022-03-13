Fresno auto-store worker stabbed after clash with shoplifting suspects, deputies say

An off-duty employee was stabbed outside the east-central Fresno store where he works after trying to intervene in a possible shoplifting incident, authorities said late Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the stabbing at 3:15 p.m. at the AutoZone on East Clinton Avenue, near Cedar Avenue, Fresno County Sheriff’s Sgt Jeff Hooper said.

The employee was visiting co-workers and saw what he believed to be a theft in progress. No details were provided on what allegedly had been taken.

Two suspects left the store and the man intervened and a fight ensued. The man was stabbed by one of the suspects. The pair left in a dark colored vehicle.

The victim, whose identity and age were not released, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Hooper said.

Deputies don’t have any additional description of the suspects but were canvassing for video surveillance.

Be a ‘good witness’ but use caution

Despite the temptation faced by those who witness a crime, Hooper warned of the dangers posed by intervening in an incident that suddenly can turn violent.

“This is a perfect example of that,” he said. “We don’t necessarily encourage the public to get involved in that. We rather them be a good witness on it.

“The items that were stolen in the store were just property. It’s not worth a life. We encourage them to be a good witness, if they can take pictures and (get) the license plate of vehicles and then report to us and we’ll go from there.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.