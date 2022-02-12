Fresno Bowlero shooting gang-related. Expect to see more officers around town, chief says

Fresno police determined a late-night shooting at a bowling alley that left an 18-year-old man dead was gang related and called it an isolated incident.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama, however, said he will be increasing officers’ presence at locations where people gather throughout the weekend.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. outside the Bowlero at Blackstone and Sierra avenues in North Fresno, creating a chaotic scene as people rushed for the exit doors.

Upon arrival, officers found the 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Fresno Police news release with an update on Saturday. The victim was taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he died shortly after.

The victim has not been identified, and there was nothing new Saturday on any possible suspect.

Police shut down the parking lot of the Bowlero bowling alley in northeast Fresno after a man was shot and killed near the entryway on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Based on the investigation, which is still in an early phase, detectives say they believe the shooting is “an isolated incident and is gang related,” according to the release.

“We want to assure our community that (it) was an isolated incident and we are doing everything we can to not only investigate the crime, but to deter any retaliation. Your Police Department is increasing our patrol presence throughout the weekend at locations where our community gathers,” Balderrama said in the release. “Although the frequency of violent crime has been dramatically reduced during the past two months, we continue to make public safety our number one priority. We will not stand for this type of violence in our community.”

Fresno Police Public Information Officer Bill Dooley told The Bee officers don’t have any information on the suspect at this time.

“Detectives are still going through all of the surveillance videos and interviewing all of the witnesses that were out there,” he said. “This is going to take some time.”

Police, even after making an identification, still may not release information on the suspect because it “could hinder the investigation,” he said. It will be up to the detectives on the case.

Based on preliminary information, police say an altercation erupted between two groups inside the Bowlero.

“The conflict continued outside of the establishment, where the shooting took place,” the release says.

There were initial 911 reports that described the incident Friday night as an “active shooter” situation inside the bowling alley, according to the release. Police say there was no active shooter and further clarified Saturday that the shooting didn’t happen inside the venue.

Witnesses told The Bee on Friday night that they performed CPR on the victim until an emergency medical crew arrived.

People with information are asked to contact Fresno Homicide Det. C. Frank at 559-621-2427. Callers may remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867).