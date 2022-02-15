Fresno bowling alley homicide victim identified by police. He was shot multiple times

The Fresno Police Department on Monday identified the 18-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at Bowlero on Friday night.

Devin Johnson was identified as the young man shot to death in the entryway of the bowling alley.

The Friday night shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. outside the Bowlero at Blackstone and Sierra avenues in north Fresno, creating a chaotic scene as people rushed for the exit doors.

Upon arrival, officers found the Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he died shortly after, police said.

Based on preliminary information, police said an altercation erupted between two groups inside the Bowlero.

On Saturday, police described the shooting as an “an isolated incident” that is “gang related.”