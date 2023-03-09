Will Fresno brothers face murder trial in shooting death of 25-year-old man? Judge to decide

Charles Williams testified in court Wednesday that he and his two brothers were visiting their uncle in southeast Fresno last December, hanging out in his garage, when gunshots rang out. A bullet tore through the left side of his face and his brother Kenyatta was fatally shot in the neck.

“We went over there for just a quick second and we got shot,” Williams recalled during the preliminary hearing for defendants Ryan Segura, 31, and Anthony Segura, 32.

The Segura brothers are charged with murder and attempted murder for the death of 25-year-old Kenyatta Williams and the wounding of his brother Charles Williams, 27. The Seguras face life in prison if found guilty on all counts.

Police said the shooting took place on Dec. 8 at an apartment complex at Olive Avenue and 9th Street. Home surveillance video picked up the Seguras driving in the area before and after shots were fired.

Prosecutor Kaitlin Drake had Christopher Roberts, Charles’ and Kenyatta’s brother, describe the events leading up to the shooting that included a visit by police to the apartment complex about 10 minutes before Kenyatta was killed.

Roberts testified that he and his brothers drove to their uncle’s and aunt’s apartment in the afternoon for a quick visit. They were there for a few minutes, talking in the open garage. About 10 minutes later, several police cars surrounded them. A police helicopter was also circling over them, Roberts said.

Police were responding to a call about someone brandishing a weapon. Roberts said the officers spoke to the men briefly and left.

Drake asked him what happened after that.

“After about five or 10 minutes gunfire happened, and then I see my brother on the ground,” Roberts testified. “I went to Kenyatta to try and put pressure on his wound to try and keep him alive.”

Ryan Segura’s attorney Gerald Schwab denies his client killed anyone. He said no one saw either brother with a gun, let alone fire a weapon at the Williams brothers. Alex Martin is defending Anthony Segura.

During cross examination, Schwab asked Charles Williams if he knew where the shots came from? He replied, no. Did he see who shot him? Schwab asked. Williams replied, no. Did he see anyone with a gun? Schwab asked. Williams again said no.

Fresno County Superior Court Judge Alvin Harrell III will determine if there enough evidence to put the Segura brothers on trial for murder.

The preliminary hearing continues Thursday in Department 74.