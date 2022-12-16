Councilman starts talking drag queens and rest of Fresno council walks out. Here’s why

The Fresno City Council meeting on Thursday was paused momentarily for lack of quorum after councilmembers left the dais in protest of City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld’s repeated attacks against transgender people and drag queens.

Bredefeld spoke in response to a number of residents who criticized him during public comment for his social media posts and rhetoric against the transgender community.

As he spoke, Councilmembers Miguel Arias, Luis Chavez, Nelson Esparza and Tyler Maxwell quietly walked away from the dais and out of the council chambers.

In the middle of Bredefeld’s remarks, City Clerk Todd Sterner interrupted him, noting there was a lack of quorum. While the meeting was shortly put on hold, Bredefeld continued speaking, and Councilmembers Annalisa Perea and Mike Karbassi also left the dais.

Bredefeld’s words were met with shouting from the audience members.

“I wrote what I did on Facebook, and I stand behind every word,” Bredefeld said. “Just as I opposed the family-friendly drag show at the zoo, I opposed it at the church.”

Bredefeld spoke about his opposition to children being exposed to drag performances, which he claimed confuses children about gender. But, he said, he never promoted hatred or violence.

“I will continue to speak out,” he said. “Now, I didn’t bring it here to City Hall. These folks came and did that. They have a right to do that. I’ll defend their right to do that.

“But it’s interesting how they wanted to speak, and as soon as they got done, and I wanted to speak, they left, and council members left, which is typical of the way it is,” Bredefeld said. “It’s okay to speak as long as you agree with them, but if you disagree with them, they want you silenced.”

As the council returned to the dais, Council President Nelson Esparza quipped that the council took “an LGBTQ+ friendly snack break.”

Residents who spoke during public comment on Thursday complained about the police response on Saturday as a group of Proud Boys showed up at a family-friendly drag festival held at a local church. Residents said police should have treated the Proud Boys as a gang or terrorists, rather than protesters. The Proud Boys and others in the alt-right group shouted slurs, blocked the driveway and tried to grab umbrellas meant to shield performers, residents said.

Story continues

They also specifically addressed Bredefeld since he blasted the event on his social media accounts as “evil efforts to sexualize our children.”

Despite the threats and rhetoric against the event, attendees said it forged strong unity and determination.

Zayn Anthony, who said he’s part of Fresno’s LGBTQ community, thanked Bredefeld for signing the city’s recent Transgender Day of Remembrance proclamation earlier this month, saying it signified a “huge step of progress.”

“I just want to talk about the importance of the youth and us being wrongfully identified, particularly by Councilmember Bredefeld,” Zayn Anthony said, noting he was able to lay the foundation for his transition from a young age. He said it was unfortunate Bredefeld doesn’t fully support his community.

“If you want to talk about who’s really abusing and grooming children, the data is out there— it’s voluminous, it’s undeniable, and we all know it ain’t the queens,” said Haley White.

Thursday’s meeting was the latest of a number of times the LGBTQ community addressed councilmembers during a meeting in recent years over threats and safety concerns.

While Fresno’s queer community protested the sale of the Tower Theatre, Proud Boys also showed up to counter protest. One of the counter protesters included a former Fresno police officer affiliated with another alt-right group. He was later fired for his participation.