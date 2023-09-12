Fresno Co. deputies search for man in grand theft

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a grand theft on Sept. 8.

Deputies say around 3 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a grand theft in a neighborhood near Sierra and Chestnut Avenues.

Authorities say a surveillance camera captured video of a man stealing a red toolbox, filled with more than $1,000 worth of Milwaukee tools, from the bed of a pick-up truck.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect’s identity or who could help with this investigation is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.