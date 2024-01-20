Fresno Co. farmers hopeful with the upcoming rainstorm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over three months into the water year- and this season is significantly drier than in 2023 when the state was hit with back-to-back storms and atmospheric rivers.

“Right now we find ourselves in a little bit of a hole bit bigger of a hole than we want to find ourselves in the middle of January,” Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen said.

He says that’s okay for now.

“California is the land of haves and haves not when it comes to how these storms form right now. And the fact is that right now we find ourselves semi-dry after a very wet year,” he said.

Still, he says right now, growers in Fresno County are doing okay, because of just how much rain the state got last year, and because of the record snowpack in the Sierra Nevada.

But rebuilding up the snowpack is crucial, Jacobsen says with this next storm expected to be warmer, some higher elevations will get rainfall- rather than snow.

“As far as storms go, we’ll take what we can get right now. These are going to be looking a little bit warmer storms which does mean it’s moving the snowline up. It is that snowline that builds that snowpack up in the Sierra Nevada that really determines our future, but the fact that we are getting water right now is absolutely a good thing,” Jacobsen said.

Over in Hanford, Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher with the National Weather Service says this round of rain should not cause damage or widespread flooding but will be the first significant rain event of the season.

“This year we’ve seen that high-pressure ridge set up and it’s been blocking the rainfall from hitting us, that said it’s going to back off a little bit over the next few days and we’re gonna see the opportunity for some rain, and snow,” he said.

Jacobsen also says the snowpack survey from January was disappointing, but he believes the February survey will bring much better news for Fresno County farmers.

