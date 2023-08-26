Fresno Co. League of Mexican-American Women to celebrate 50 years with special gala

TechCrunch

Dropbox is ending its unlimited option because some customers were using it for purposes like crypto mining, pooling storage for personal use cases and even reselling storage. The company’s highest-tier “all the space you need” storage plan will now be capped. With this new change, customers who purchase a Dropbox Advanced plan with three active licenses will receive 15TB of storage space shared by the team — enough space to store about 100 million documents, 4 million photos or 7,500 hours of HD video, Dropbox says.