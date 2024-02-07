Fresno Co. residents react to AT&T application to end landline service

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With AT&T looking to end its carrier of last resort service throughout certain areas of California, which includes a large chunk of the Central Valley, dozens of local people facing the potential impacts descended on a public feedback hearing at the Clovis City Council Chambers Tuesday.

Most of whom seemed extremely frustrated.

“What is being done for these individuals? Does AT&T not care? Is it more about the money and the convenience? Versus what is needed for the people?” said Josie Almeida, a Fresno resident.

The carrier of last resort status, which AT&T has filed with the California Public Utilities Commission to end, has required the company to service landlines up and down a large chunk of the state.

If the application is approved, some say it would put landline service in jeopardy. A service some say is a safety net.

“That landline is very, very important. And it became very important a month or so ago when I had to call 911. They knew my exact location,” said Jeff Mcadoo, a Clovis resident.

Some say it provides a reliable mode of communication, especially in remote rural areas.

“We need to keep landline services available, not force everyone to go cellular, because a lot of the rural communities do not have cellular coverage,” one attendee said.

Others simply say they don’t want to move on from a landline and see cell phones as a problem.

“We need to reduce the reliance on this stuff. I suggest that you take two cans and a string, and teach your little children how to talk on the phone,” said another attendee.

While there was a lot of scrutiny for AT&T Tuesday night, the company’s Vice President of External Affairs Tedi Vriheas said if no other provider is available in the affected areas they will continue to provide landline telephone service there.

“What I heard was a lot of fear and that there would be seniors in rural areas that would be left with no phone service at all. That we were going to flip a switch and we were going to walk away. That’s just not going to happen,” said Vriheas.

It’s unknown exactly what will happen as of now, but additional public comment will be held throughout the state to gain additional input through March.

For more information on those sessions, and on AT&T’s application, please click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.