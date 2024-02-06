Fresno Co. using sensors to monitor river, waterway levels amid storms

FRESNO COUNTY, (KSEE/KGPE) – As atmospheric rivers have slammed California, and the Central Valley, some may be reminded of the catastrophe-filled 2023 water year.

However, compared to 2023, local rivers and waterways are significantly lower than they were. Although it may look like a safer situation now, Fresno County continues to monitor levels with sensors placed in waterways from one side of the county to the other.

“It really gives the county a birds eye view of what’s going on there. So, if we start to see where just an hour ago, they looked okay, but now, they’re rising quickly, then that tells us maybe something happened there. We can actually pinpoint that, send somebody out there, and they can look,” said Fresno County OES Emergency Manager Terri Mejorado.

Mejorado says Fresno County has 24 water level sensors at its disposal, though has not deployed them all at this point.

The point of the sensors is to get instant alerts everywhere at once, which helps stay prepared for whatever could happen.

“Fresno County is one of the largest counties in the State of California. So, it’s just no way possible that between our sheriff’s department, our public works, that we could be around the entire county all the time,” Mejorado told us.

She says the sensors were a result of a partnership with Tulare County, and that with the latest atmospheric rivers in the region, those are hard at work.

Although, with plenty of room in reservoirs like Pine Flat and Millerton Lake, she said we’re away from consistently high water and the danger of floods.

“All of the snow, or the rain that’s up in the mountains, all that comes down and drains into our reservoirs. Our reservoirs go into the rivers and then on down. So, it’s kind of literally a trickledown effect. So, it would take quite a few more storms.”

And though water is low in places that saw it high just last year, like in the Kings River and Eastern Fresno County’s Riverbend RV park, the county has sandbags ready as things can change quickly.

“We have sandbags and sand available for no cost to Fresno County residents. Just bring your own shovel,” said Mejorado.

