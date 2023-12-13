Fresno cop, wife face battery charges at Santa Cruz Boardwalk. She’s related to Mayor Dyer

A Fresno police officer and his wife face charges of battery and trespassing for an alleged run-in with a security guard at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, The Fresno Bee has learned.

Officer Jason Serrano faces charges for an incident about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 18, 2021, in which a security guard reported a battery south of a large parking lot on the beach between Riverside Avenue and Beach Street, according to Santa Cruz Deputy Chief Jon Bush.

The incident included a report of an alleged scuffle involving Serrano, his wife and a security guard.

A portion of the police report released to The Bee recorded minor injuries, including bite marks, to the security guard as part of a misdemeanor battery case. Serrano, who has served about 27 years as an officer, and his wife were cited and released.

Serrano, 53, is married to Mayor Jerry Dyer’s niece, 45-year-old Dawnelle Serrano, and he works as an instructor at the police training center. She is the daughter of Dyer’s sister.

The next hearing in the ongoing case is set for Dec. 14, according to Santa Cruz County Superior Court records

Charges filed by Santa Cruz DA

The incident came to light in a claim for damages from Lt. Ignacio Ruiz, who has accused Fresno Police Department leaders of racism and favoritism. Ruiz mentioned the incident in his claim as an example of what he considers to be favoritism because Serrano is married to Mayor Jerry Dyer’s niece, and because Serrano has continued to work throughout the ongoing charge.

The Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office filed battery charges about a month after the incident on the Boardwalk. The office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Any Fresno officer who is arrested or cited by police outside of Fresno is required to notify the department of the arrest, Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Fresno Internal Affairs handles the investigation and determination if the officer is to be disciplined, he said. The discipline would be conducted within the department.

Dooley said the Mayor’s Office would be notified of an arrest of any city employee from any department, but would not be involved in the Internal Affairs process.

The county charging a crime would be responsible for the criminal investigation, Dooley said.

Diversion program requested

Serrano did not respond to a request for comment through his work email. His attorney declined to comment. The attorney for Dawnelle Serrano was not immediately available for comment.

A motion filed in Santa Cruz court by Serrano’s attorney asks for a diversion program, which would allow the charges to be dismissed if the officer fulfills the requirements. The details on those requirements were not immediately available.