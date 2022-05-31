Fresno cops name teen killed in shooting near Radio Park. Three others were also hurt

Police identified a teen fatally wounded in a shooting near a central Fresno park during the weekend.

Three others were also shot during the violence that left 17-year-old Jovahn Portis dead around 9 p.m. Saturday following some kind of interaction at a convenience store near First Street and Clinton Avenue, police said.

Portis, who was initially described as a man by police, was identified as a teen in a Tuesday update of the shooting near Radio Park.

Officers were in the area east of the park and heard shots ring out, police said, before heading to the scene.

Three were found suffering from gunshot wounds while a fourth approached officers, police said. They were all transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Portis died at the hospital, police said. The other three victims were described as teenagers in the 15-16 age range. One was in critical condition following the shooting on Saturday, while police provided no details for the other two.

Lt. Paul Cervantes said Tuesday the other three victims do not appear to be the targets of the shooter and were outside in the area when shots rang out.

The teens were also not with Portis when he was gunned down, Cervantes said.

Police initially said there was an exchange of gunfire, but Cervantes corrected that Tuesday saying the shots all came from one party.