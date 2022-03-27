Fresno councilmembers clash over DA Lisa Smittcamp, investigations, and credit cards

During a heated, hours-long discussion at the latest Fresno City Council meeting this week, Democratic councilmembers clashed over the remarks and actions of conservative politicians.

Those politicians were Fresno District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and Garry Bredefeld, the lone Republican on the city council. While the councilmembers exchanged jabs back and forth, dozens of residents waited their turn to speak during public comment.

Over the last year, Smittcamp’s office investigated multiple City Councilmembers for at least two issues, sparking political tongue lashings from the council dais. Bredefeld continually targets four of his colleagues for what he calls corruption and misuse of tax dollars, typically referring to them as “the gang of four.”

The first investigation into the city council was an alleged Brown Act violation related to the city’s contract with Granite Park, which has been mired in political controversy. Her office also investigated two councilmembers’ pricey purchase of face masks at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and whether they followed city protocol.

In both investigations, Smittcamp’s office declined to file any criminal charges. In a news release, Smittcamp said it appeared two councilmembers violated the city’s municipal code in the face mask purchases, but there wasn’t enough evidence to make a case at trial. She also said councilmembers and witnesses declined to cooperate with investigators.

In both cases, councilmembers and the Granite Park operators accused Smittcamp of using her office to attack her political opponents.

Smittcamp did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Arias comments

During his council report during the March 11 meeting, Councilmember Miguel Arias addressed the investigations and Smittcamp’s subsequent statements to news outlets, saying she unfairly prosecutes Democrats in the court of public opinion while giving Republicans a pass.

Arias said when Republican operatives filed an anonymous complaint claiming he didn’t live in his home, Smittcamp’s Public Integrity Unit investigated, and a developer-owned news site was notified he was under investigation. When the evidence demonstrated no crime was committed, Smittcamp didn’t bother to notify news outlets, he said.

Yet, when a Fresno Unified trustee was accused of assaulting a student, Smittcamp defended him on a local radio station, Arias said, pointing to other instances Smittcamp didn’t disclose investigations to news outlets.

“All these actions are purely political in nature and beneath her office and a disgrace to the Smittcamp legacy,” Arias said from the dais. “The politicization of your office has placed some of our safety at risk, including my family.”

Arias said that the district attorney allowed false criminal allegations to spread, prompting people to show up at his front door and his children needing police protection.

He also made serious allegations against Smittcamp.

Arias alleged Smittcamp failed to acknowledge and investigate a Brown Act complaint against Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, who donated to her campaign. He also alleged she failed to acknowledge complaints about her campaign treasurer to the state attorney general. Furthermore, Arias alleged Smittcamp failed to acknowledge that she has access to confidential information because of a romantic relationship with a federal agent.

“I fully accept that my remarks today will only make me a bigger target for Lisa Sondergaard, but allowing your unethical and irresponsible rhetoric to continue to put my kids at risk for Republican political points stops now,” Arias said, referring to Smittcamp by her maiden name.

Karbassi defense

Councilmember Mike Karbassi defended Smittcamp from the dais on Thursday, referencing Arias’ previous comments.

“One of my colleagues made some really inappropriate comments that frankly are the only kind of comments you make toward a woman in politics by really disparaging some personal things that were just inappropriate about our DA, Lisa Smittcamp,” Karbassi said. “She’s a public servant, and those comments are really inappropriate. We should never talk about someone’s personal business and make up things about that, especially on this dais. It really really hurts the integrity of the council, but this is what’s happening.”

Karbassi said Smittcamp lives in his district and he believes she is a good person with a good reputation, politics aside.

“I took offense to a councilmember for a reputation for obfuscating things, attacking her, and getting personal,” Karbassi said.

Arias pointed out Smittcamp has endorsed Karbassi in his race for state assembly.

Bredefeld calls out colleagues

Karbassi’s comments came amid a tense discussion among the council, in which councilmembers addressed Bredefeld for his rhetoric and allegations of corruption against them.

Bredefeld recently accused four of his colleagues — Arias, Councilmembers Nelson Esparza, Tyler Maxwell, and Esmeralda Soria — for misusing their district operating budgets and city-issued credit cards.

Maxwell pleaded with Bredefeld to tone down the rhetoric and focus on city business.

Bredefeld, during Thursday’s meeting, repeated the unfounded allegations about the face masks and Brown Act.

“I’ve highlighted a lot of the corrupt processes that have been going on here for years, whether it’s giving a developer $4.3 million in an effort to someone whose fiance’s up here, violating the Brown Act routinely, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars right here and calling you all a corrupt Gang of Four,” Bredefeld said. “You are a corrupt gang of four. If you don’t want to be a corrupt gang of four, I suggest this: stop being corrupt. Stop misusing taxpayer money. Stop trying to give millions of dollars to your friends because I’m going to call it out every single time.”

Arias and Soria defended their spending practices and warned Bredefeld that his use of the phrase “gang of four” was dangerous.

Karbassi said the mask purchases were holding the council hostage.

“I think it creates this whole problem and makes us waste time on these issues,” Karbassi said. “They refuse to cooperate with the district attorney’s investigation. …These are legitimate questions that have to be answered. It’s not about personal attacks. It’s not about being mean. But we can’t just allow us to be held hostage because someone doesn’t want to admit to a boo-boo or doesn’t want to admit to wrongdoing.”