Fresno County Boys & Girls Club teens make history

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Boys and Girls Club of Fresno County announced Friday that they had two first-place winners at their annual Youth of the Year event -for the first time in the organization’s history.

The organization’s officials say the two winners received a $3,000 Me-n-Ed’s Founders scholarship, a $500 gift card, pizza for a year, and other special prizes.

Organization officials say that in addition to having the two first-place winners, they also had the youngest finalist in its history, a second-place winner who is 14 years old. The third-place winner also broke a record for being the first member to compete in Youth of the Year from the Juvenile Justice Campus.

According to the Boys and Girls Club, the winners qualify to compete in the Northern California Youth of the Year competition. If they win, they are then invited to compete at the state level and then move on to the regional level. The National Boys and Girls Club of America winner goes to the White House and meets the U.S. president, wins a car, and receives a full college scholarship.

“We see the Youth of the Year winners as Fresno’s future leaders. Many of the finalists have gone on to impact their communities in better ways,” said Diane Carbray, President of BGCFC. “In a way, this tie was not a surprise. Each candidate poured their hearts out in their speeches and have worked very hard.”

