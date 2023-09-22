Fresno County deputy charged with misdemeanor battery, sheriff confirms. He’s on leave

A Fresno County deputy has been charged with misdemeanor battery, Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni confirmed in a statement Friday.

Deputy Eric Schmidt was charged Tuesday related to an incident from Feb. 15, according to court records. Few details on the case were immediately available.

Fresno Police Department investigated the case, the sheriff said.

“I want to remind everyone that the sheriff’s office takes all allegations seriously and will ensure that a thorough administrative investigation is conducted in this case,” Zanoni said in the statement.

Schmidt remains on paid leave, he said.