Fresno County deputy fatally shoots man carrying brick like a weapon, authorities say

A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday shot a man who was carrying a brick and allegedly using it as a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. after deputies were dispatched to a home on the 2100 block of Mayfair Drive, just east of the intersection of First Street and McKinley Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said a caller informed deputies that a disturbance was taking place and someone had been stabbed.

When deputies arrive, they came into contact with a small group of people, including a man who had a brick and “was using it as a weapon,” the department said.

During contact, a deputy fired their gun and struck the man with the brick.

It was not immediately known how many times the man with the brick was shot at.

The man with the brick was transported to a local hospital and his condition was not available.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt during the encounter.

The investigation is ongoing as deputies conduct more interviews.