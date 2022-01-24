Fresno County district attorney slams LA DA George Gascon for refusal to take accountability for crime

The Doctors CBS

At just 17, Sara Schulting-Kranz was raped and got pregnant. She went to the police who said there was insignificant evidence to convict her rapist. She decided to keep the baby and went on to meet and marry her husband. They had two more boys together, then one day her husband walked through the door and told her that he had been leading a double life for 14 years. Hear her incredible story of resilience. Check out Sara's book "Walk Through This: Harness The Healing Power Of Nature And Travel The Road Of Forgiveness." Woman Shares Her Path of Trauma to Triumph after a Lifetime of Betrayal