Fresno County girl assaulted by man who snuck into bedroom. Her older brother chased him off

A man was arrested for allegedly sneaking into a girl’s bedroom and assaulting her during a burglary in Parlier earlier this week.

Parlier police identified the suspect, Saul Perez, as a 35-year-old homeless man.

Police said Perez was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail on multiple felony charges, including molestation, burglary, vandalism, and committing a lewd act with a child under the age of 14. The girl’s age wasn’t shared, but police described her as a teenager.

The incident, described by police as a burglary “involving a sexual assault,” happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Parlier, southeast of Fresno.

Perez was hiding in the girl’s room after entering her apartment through an unlocked front door, police said. After Perez kissed her on the face, police said the girl and her younger brother called out for help, and their older brother rushed to the bedroom and confronted Perez. The younger siblings left the room before Perez dove out the window and ran away.

“Officers were able to track down the suspect, who was still in the area, based on the description given by the victim and victim’s family,” Parlier police announced Friday. “Officers recognized Perez from prior law enforcement investigations related to disorderly sexual misconduct and homelessness.”