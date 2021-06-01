Fresno County Jail reopens visitations

May 31—FRESNO The Fresno County Jail is once again allowing members of the public to schedule visitations with inmates.

Effective Saturday, May 29, it was announced that visitations could resume. This includes both in-person and video conferencing. According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, these visits will be conducted at a reduced capacity of 50% compared to the past.

Due to COVID guidelines, all visitations had been suspended since March 2020. The Sheriff's Office noted that multiple new rules are still being implemented, including: proof of a full vaccination, or being tested negative within 72 hours of the visiting; one visitor per inmate for a 30-minute session; quarantined inmates not being given visitations; no waiting inside lobbies; and video visits are only being made available to visitors who wish to see inmates currently assigned to lockdown housing.

"Visits are scheduled by walking into one of the three jail lobbies," the press release said. "This is done on a first come, first serve basis. Due to operating at reduced visiting capacity, guests may be placed on a waiting list, which could result in extended wait times."

More information on visiting rules can be found at www.fresnosheriff.org/jail/visiting.html.