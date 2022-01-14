Fresno County judge sentences former Fresno City Council assistant convicted of domestic violence

Daniel Gai, the former Fresno City Council staff member convicted of domestic violence charges, was given probation instead of prison, Judge Jeffrey Hamilton ruled Friday.

The 44-year-old Gai was facing up to nine years and four months in prison had the judge issued a harsher punishment. Instead, Hamilton sought to help Gai repair the damage he has done to his family, including his fiancee, and her mother.

Court records show that in 2019, Gai threw the victim (his fiancee) against a baby’s crib and then held her on the ground while he choked her with both hands. He also attacked the victim’s mother.

He pleaded no contest to one count of committing corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, three counts of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, and one count of child endangerment.

Hamilton also found Gail guilty on two counts of felony criminal threats.

Gai’s attorney, Eric Schweitzer, argued that his client may have been drugged the night of the incident, in addition to having had eight to 10 drinks that night.

Hamilton ordered Gai be given a diagnostic evaluation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation prior to sentencing. The judge said he was unsure if Gai would be a suitable candidate for probation or if he should be sent to prison.

This story will be updated.