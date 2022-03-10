Fresno County jury acquits father and son of all charges in alleged love triangle murder

A father and son who were tried on charges of murder were found not guilty on all counts by a Fresno County jury Wednesday.

Jesus Serena Sr., 44, and his son Jesus “Jesse” Serena Jr., 24, were accused of killing 43-year-old Florentino Higuera on Jan. 11, 2020. The men were also facing a charge of assault with a firearm.

Police said Higuera was shot multiple times while inside a friend’s home at 3862 E. McKenzie Ave. in southeast Fresno. Witnesses testified that he was trying to help his friend George Castellanos who was having a feud with Jesus Serena Sr. over a woman.

Higuera was a father and iron worker and a lifelong friend of Castellanos. Known by his nickname “Plucky,” Higuera was staying with Castelllanos while he worked out some marital issues.

He was living in a trailer parked on Castellanos’ property. The day of the shooting, police said Higuera was trying to help Castellanos as Serena and his son came to his home to try and settle a dispute over the woman they were both dating.

Shots were fired by someone and Higuera, who was standing behind the front door of the home, was shot several times in the upper body and died.

After a nearly four-week trial, it took the jury about two days to reach a decision.

Prosecuting the case was Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Freeman and representing the Serenas were public defenders Charles Barrett and Elizabeth Morgan.

Barrett, who was Jesus Serena Sr.’s lawyer, believes conflicting statements from some of the witnesses and the lack of hard evidence from the prosecution gave the jury plenty to doubt.

No murder weapon was found, or even shell casings. Cell phone data gathered from Jesus Serena’s phone was also inconclusive.

Barrett said the phone’s location data put the father and son within a five mile radius of the shooting.

“I think the jury found the evidence insufficient with respect to the surveillance video and cell phone tower evidence,” Barrett said. “It was so broad and did not give rise to proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”