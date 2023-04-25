Fresno County jury returns verdict in 2019 dating app murder and robbery scheme

It took a Fresno County jury about five hours Tuesday to find Isaac Ty Helms, 22, guilty of murder and second-degree robbery for the 2019 death of 20-year-old Tyrel Truss in a botched robbery attempt.

Helms and three women were accused by police of using a dating app to convince Truss to drive out to Mendota for a date with one of the women.

The plan was to rob Truss while he gave Helms and the three women a ride to Firebaugh. The plan fell apart when they arrived in Firebaugh and Truss refused to give them anything. Truss threatened to kill his would-be robbers when Helms shot him from the backseat. Helms’ attorney, Michael Aed, argued it was in self-defense.

The 10-day trial included several witnesses, including the three women involved in the robbery plot. They all agreed to plea deals with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office in exchange for dropping the murder charge each faced and agreeing to testify.

Helms, who is from Sioux City, Iowa, faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will be sentenced on June 27 at 9 a.m. in Department 50.

Prosecuting the case was Daniel Walters.

The story will be updated.