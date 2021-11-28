Fresno County man allegedly stabs his own mother and kills her boyfriend, deputies say

A Fresno County man was arrested Saturday for allegedly trying to kill his own mom and stabbing his mother’s boyfriend to death.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s office, Bretton Begaye of Auberry was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of murder and attempted murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million.

The incident happened at the 35000 block of Auberry Mission Road in Auberry.

Deputies found a 52-year-old woman who was suffering from severe stab wounds in the parking lot of Mono Wind Casino.

It was eventually learned that the woman was stabbed at a nearby home, where deputies made contact with Begaye. The 29-year-old Begaye is the son of the woman who was stabbed and found in the Mono Wind Casino parking lot.

Deputies then entered the home and found a man dead from apparent stab wounds.

That deceased man was 50-year-old Owen Hancock, the longtime boyfriend of the woman found in the casino parking lot with stab wounds.

Deputies detained Begaye and turned him over to homicide detectives.

Motive of the stabbings was unknown.

The woman was transported by helicopter to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where she was in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Frank Perez at (559) 600-8207 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleychrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.