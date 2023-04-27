Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy faces sex crime charges involving minor, booked into jail

The Fresno County District Attorney on Wednesday filed felony charges against a Fresno Sheriff’s Deputy accused of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime.

The deputy was identified as Francisco “Frank” Perez, who is also accused of the misdemeanor crime of annoying a minor.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti investigators received a report of a possible crime involving the 42-year-old Perez on March 30, launched an immediate investigation and placed him on paid administrative leave.

Perez was then booked into Fresno County Jail with a bail of $20,000.

Botti said allegations involving a female younger than 18 were made against Perez in late 2022. Specific details won’t be disclosed because of the sensitive nature of the case, he added. But he said there is no evidence of a physical relationship.

Said Sheriff John Zanoni: “Our office has a zero-tolerance policy for misconduct and any allegations of it are treated as a top priority.”