Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives investigating after teenager shot to death

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in which a teenage boy was shot to death Sunday night in Parlier.

The shooting occurred around 11 p..m., on Bulah Avenue between Rodriguez Avenue and Trujillo Street, a few blocks from Martinez Elementary School. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Detectives continued to work the scene Monday morning. No information on a suspect or a motive in the shooting is yet available.