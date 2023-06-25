Fresno County Sheriff’s Office investigating a deputy-involved shooting. Suspect injured

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff John Zanoni said the incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. in the 36000 Mistletoe Road in Yokuts Valley after he said a woman was fearing for her safety and had a shovel because a man was on her property and acting erratically.

A deputy arrived and gave the 21-year-old Northern California man commands, but he failed to listen and put his hands in his sweatshirt and charged straight at the deputy, Zanoni said. The deputy attempted to retreat before firing off several shots, striking the suspect in the leg and the upper body. While the deputy gave aid to the suspect, he told him he had a gun, but no gun was found, Zanoni said.

The suspect was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. Zanoni said the suspect was being uncooperative with the medical staff.

The woman never used the shovel. The woman and suspect have no connection, Zanoni said.

“He appears to be a transient who’s come to the area and happened to contact the residents several homes down here in the 36000 block of Mistletoe Road,” Zanoni said. “We’re just trying to figure out how he got here and exactly what was going on and what he was trying to accomplish here today by contacting the residents.”