Update: Two females shot and killed at a Christmas party in Fresno County. Suspect caught

Two are dead in what Fresno County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they believe to be family-related violence Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at 1:45 p.m. on East Goodfellow Avenue near South Rio Vista Avenue outside Reedley, Lt. Brandon Pursell said.

Deputies arrived and located two females who were pronounced dead inside a home. The alleged shooter was gone.

The suspect was “immediately identified” and detained near Orange Cove.

Pursell said they believe the gathering at the home was a family Christmas party.

“We think it was all family related,” he said. “But we don’t know what started” the shooting. “We don’t know why this happened. This is a bad one and tragic.”

The identification and ages of the victims and suspect were not immediately known.

The Kingsburg, Orange Cove, Reedley and Sanger police departments are assisting.

Pursell said the investigation will continue throughout the evening.

Heading into Christmas Day, the Sheriff’s Office had investigated 15 homicides in 2021.