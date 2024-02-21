Fresno County supervisors approve changes to zoning and more
There will soon be changes to Fresno County zoning, goals, and county-wide policies.
There will soon be changes to Fresno County zoning, goals, and county-wide policies.
With the proposed update, people would no longer be expected to isolate themselves for five days.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
Hello, classy lady! This TikTok popular J.Crew sweater is flattering on a range of sizes and is the ultimate transitional piece your closet craves.
Apple has updated the iPhone 15’s battery lifespan. The company said on Tuesday its latest iPhones can retain 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1,000 cycles — double the company’s previous estimate.
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?
Twitch is increasing the prices of its subscriptions for the first time. The UK, Canada, Australia and Turkey are the first countries impacted by the changes.
The impact of AI must be front of mind for enforcers of merger control policy, the European Union's antitrust chief and digital EVP, Margrethe Vestager, said yesterday, warning that "wide-reaching" digital markets can lead to unexpected economic effects. Speaking during a seminar discussing how to prevent tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Meta from monopolizing AI, she gave a verbal shot across the bows of Big Tech to expect more -- and deeper -- scrutiny of their operations. Last month the EU said it would look into whether Microsoft’s investment in generative AI giant OpenAI is reviewable under the bloc’s merger regulations.
Should you be 25 before you try marijuana? Amid a push for legalization, experts warn about the health consequences for young people.
The Wild scored six goals in less than six minutes on Monday in the fastest stretch of its kind in the NHL since 1999.
Clean house with up to 80% off lightweight sticks, effortless robot vacs and savvy carpet cleaners.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. As an AI expert at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), an international initiative to promote responsible AI use, Lee Tiedrich develops approaches for AI that evaluate and manage risk while aligning law, policy and practices with science. Tiedrich, a tech transactions and intellectual property attorney, also served on the Biden Campaign Policy Committee and is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
The Phillies' spring training clubhouse is full of familiar faces as they prepare for another season with the roster that made back-to-back NLCS runs.
TikTok is in the EU's crosshairs over potential Digital Services Act violations around the safety of minors and other matters.
Optimists envision a world where we can all enjoy meat without any of the ethical or climate drawbacks, but practical hurdles and the "ick factor" could stop that from ever becoming reality.
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
Garoppolo played seven games with the Raiders last season.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Why does Microsoft, a software and services company, need a console business? The same question was asked when The Rock announced the original Xbox console in 2001, but the industry has changed a lot in 23 years, and it’s worth asking again.
Spurred by the growing threat of deepfakes, the FTC is seeking to modify an existing rule that bans the impersonation of businesses or government agencies to cover all consumers. "Fraudsters are using AI tools to impersonate individuals with eerie precision and at a much wider scale," FTC chair Lina Khan said in a press release. 1. Fraudsters are using voice cloning & other AI tools to impersonate individuals with eerie precision and at scale.