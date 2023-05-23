Fresno County transferring fewer immigrants to feds, sheriff says in new report

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it transferred 18 individuals to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2022, less than half the total handed over to ICE in 2021.

The new data was released ahead of Tuesday’s TRUTH Act forum during a Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting where the figures will be presented to the public by Sheriff John Zanoni.

In years past the sheriff’s report, like many in the region, had raised advocates’ eyebrows because of apparent underreporting.

The TRUTH Act is a California law that requires local jurisdictions and law enforcement to hold an annual public forum to let the public know about ICE activities in their local communities. The law also requires local law enforcement to release statistics on whether they cooperated with ICE the previous calendar year.

According to the newly released data, the sheriff’s office had a total booking of 23,407 at the county jail in 2022. The office received 128 requests for holds from ICE. The statistics indicate there were no ICE interviews at the county jail in 2022.

Of the 18 immigrants who were transferred to federal immigration officials, 14 had committed crimes against a person, one was facing charges for a sex crime and one had committed a crime against a property, according to the statistics. Two more were facing felony drug charges.

Former Sheriff Margaret Mims said her office transferred 44 immigrants to ICE in 2021 and 47 in 2020 — marking a significant shift in the numbers previously reported to the public and to the California Attorney General’s Office since the law began to mandate the release of such data beginning with 2018 numbers.

The sheriff’s office reported having transferred four people to federal immigration officials in 2018. However, a Fresno Bee story revealed ICE’s own figures on arrests at the Fresno County jail were more than 100 for the same year. A 2018 Fresno Bee story found the sheriff’s office policy allowed federal immigration agents to enter a secure room at the county jail to make arrests.

A report by the ACLU of Northern California in 2022 found the the practice of underreporting transfers was common among sheriff’s offices in the central San Joaquin Valley. More than 1,000 immigrants in the San Joaquin Valley were transferred to ICE since state laws prohibiting local law enforcement cooperation with immigration officials went into effect.