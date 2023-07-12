Fresno County youth pastor sentenced to prison for relationship with 16-year-old church member

A former youth pastor in Kingsburg was sentenced Tuesday to serve one year in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old church member.

Luke Michael Bese, 30, was convicted in May on one felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior and a misdemeanor charge of annoying, molesting any child under 18 years of age.

Bese, who worked as a youth leader at Hope Kingsburg Church, began a secret relationship with the 16-year-old that included sending her lingerie from Victoria’s Secret, a sex toy, and condoms. Bese, who is married, also requested that the teenager send him photos of herself in the lingerie.

The relationship lasted nearly eight months, beginning July 29, 2018 and ending March 28, 2019. Bese was arrested on June 8, 2020.

During Bese’s sentencing hearing, Judge Alvin Harrell III admitted to being torn over how to punish the former youth pastor for his crimes. Harrell noted that he received many “glowing” letters in support of Bese.

Nearly a dozen family members and friends sat in the audience in support of Bese. Family members described him as a selfless person who studied for years to become a pastor.

Bese spoke briefly, offering an apology to his family and to the teenager who was also in the courtroom.

“I am sorry for the mistakes that I have made, this has been a trying time for me and my family,” Bese said. “I made decisions I should not have made. I am so sorry.”

The teenager had tears in her eyes as Bese spoke. She chose not to speak, but others did on her behalf.

Prosecutor Adam Christopherson said Bese’s actions violated the trust placed in him by the church, the young people he worked with and the person he preyed on. Christopherson urged the judge to give Bese prison time, not probation.

“This kind of conduct can not be tolerated,” Christopherson said.

A friend of the victim said many people in the church’s youth community felt let down by Bese. But hurt worst of all was her friend.

“It has left her broken,” she said.

The judge acknowledged the good work Bese has done, while also recognizing the emotional trauma he has inflicted.

“I am not here to stay what a monster he is,” Harrell said. “He is a good man, he is a bright man. But he is also a man who knew better than to engage in the actions that he did.”

Harrell said Bese was careful to conceal what he was doing because he knew it was criminal.

“You asked her to take pictures of herself in the lingerie,” Harrell said. “That is completely inappropriate.”

Bese was sentenced to one year in prison and must register as a sex offender, Harrell said.

The judge also denied a motion by Bese’s attorney Kendall Simsarian for a new trial.

Although the judge ordered Bese be taken into custody immediately, he allowed him to turn himself in on Friday.