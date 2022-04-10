Fresno couple is shot and killed. The suspect is their 30-year-old son, police say

A Fresno couple was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, with police saying the suspect is their 30-year-old son.

Officers descended on the scene on 10th Street near Bullard Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. One of the people shot could be seen lying on the front yard of a home.

Investigators said police responded following a report of shots fired about 3:30 p.m. The area was likely to remain closed off for seven or eight hours, Lt. Mark Hudson said.

One man, later identified as the son, was on the front lawn along with the body of the father when officers arrived.

The suspect was taken into custody and police made their way inside the home, where the mother was found. Both the father and mother were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate what led to the shooting. The killings are the 14th and 15th homicides investigated by Fresno police in 2022.

This story will be updated.