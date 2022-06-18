Fresno courts brace for job action Monday; correctional officers, county at loggerheads

Fresno County Superior Court officials said late Friday that courtrooms would be open Monday, although they are anticipating an “impending job action” by the union which represents county correctional officers.

Efforts to reach officials at the Fresno County Public Safety Association were unsuccessful.

A news release sent Friday by court spokeswoman Suzanne Olguin did not provide details about the job action, but said it involved the Fresno County Public Safety Association, which represents the officers.

The association has been seeking higher wages, more staffing, and better working conditions in the Fresno County Jail for several months.

“It is anticipated that all calendars will be heard as scheduled, and jury service will proceed without interruption,” said Olguin.

Updated information will be posted on the court’s website, fresno.courts.ca.gov.