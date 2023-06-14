Fresno deputies surround home near Easton following double shooting

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday evening were investigating the shooting of a man and woman near Easton, and attempting to get a response from residents inside a home where they believed the incident occurred.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti reported the shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. Deputies sent to investigate went to a home and found a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 40s with gunshot wounds.

Botti said the wounds appeared to be non-life threatening, and the pair were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

Investigators also learned the shots were actually fired at another house near East Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, about a mile away.

After about an hour, the deputies had not gotten an response from inside that home, which was surrounded by about a dozen officers from the MAGEC gang investigation unit. It was unclear whether anyone was still inside.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.