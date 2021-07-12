Fresno detectives investigating homicide after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound to the head

A 17-year-old died a week after authorities found him with a gunshot wound to the head inside a crashed vehicle in Fresno, Calif.



What happened: Zachary Xayavong was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center after he was found on July 1 near East Rotary Park at Cedar and Sierra avenues, according to Your Central Valley.



Authorities were alerted at around 11 p.m. after Xayavong’s car crashed into a concrete wall.

Xayavong died a week later from "complications and the severity of his gunshot wounds," FOX26 News reported.

Fresno police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Officers stated there were no reports of gunfire nor witnesses, according to the Fresno Bee.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP or Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Loren Kasten at (559) 621-2443 or Detective Dan Longoria at (559) 621-2516.



Featured Image Fresno Police Department via the Fresno Bee

